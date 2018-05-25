Busy PA Turnpike For Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

HARRISBURG – Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and PA Turnpike officials remind motorists that most holiday travelers will be in their cars. They anticipate that almost 2.3 million vehicles will be on the toll road over the course of the four-day holiday period. Before you head out on your road trip, plan accordingly, and be aware that extra cars mean more traffic and perhaps more accidents. Put your cell phone down, pay careful attention to driving, and take regular breaks. Friday afternoon and Monday evening are expected to be the times when traffic will be at its peak. The PA State Police will have extra patrols on the Turnpike for assistance, as well as to look for aggressive, distracted, and impaired drivers. Over 1,300 speeding citations were issued last year during the Memorial Day travel period.

