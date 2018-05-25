Fatal Crash Investigation In Lancaster

LANCASTER – A fatal crash in Lancaster City is under investigation. Police responded to the area of King and Franklin Streets Thursday around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say that a suspect vehicle traveled east on the 600 block of E. King Street while the victim’s vehicle traveled north from the 1st block of S. Franklin. The driver of the suspect vehicle ran a red light and crashed into the victim’s vehicle. The driver of the suspect vehicle, identified as an Hispanic male, fled from the crash on foot. Two people in the victim’s vehicle were hospitalized. One later died. The identity of the victims has not been released. Anyone with information on this crash or the identity of the suspect driver is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301.

