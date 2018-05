MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Police are investigating a truck crash this morning in Lancaster County. A truck driver was injured after his rig struck an unoccupied disabled vehicle along eastbound Route 30 and traveled down an embankment onto Oregon Pike. The incident happened shortly after 7 a.m. today. The rig caught fire after the crash. The driver suffered serious burns. A Hazmat team was called to the scene. Crews cleaned up the scene and traffic in the area of the accident are now open.

