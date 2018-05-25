Judge’s Order Cites Danger In Shutting Down Sunoco Pipelines

HARRISBURG (AP) – An administrative law judge has shut down work on a natural gas liquids pipeline, saying Sunoco Pipeline failed to take reasonable steps to warn people and protect them from danger. The state Public Utility Commission judge ruled the company must stop work on the Mariner East 2 pipeline and halt the use of Mariner East 1 to transport liquid fuels. The judge says Chester County Sen. Andy Dinniman, who sought the ruling, showed the company’s drilling practices are putting water supplies at risk. Sunoco Pipeline plans to appeal.

