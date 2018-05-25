McCaskey Student Dies In Lancaster Hit & Run Crash

LANCASTER – A McCaskey High School student has been identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run crash in Lancaster City. Officers responded to the area of King and Franklin Streets Thursday around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say a suspect vehicle traveled east on the 600 block of E. King Street while the victim’s vehicle traveled north from the 1st block of S. Franklin. The driver of the suspect vehicle ran a red light and crashed into the victim’s vehicle. The driver of the suspect vehicle, identified as an Hispanic male, fled the scene on foot. Two McCaskey High School juniors were in the victim’s vehicle. They were taken to Lancaster General where one died and the other is hospitalized. Their names have not yet been released. Anyone with information on the crash or the identity of the driver who fled is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301.

