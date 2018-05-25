PA Bill Makes Sure Airbnb Pays Room Tax

HARRISBURG – To keep up with the new ways people book overnight lodging, the PA House Tourism and Recreational Development Committee approved legislation to ensure online rental websites are paying their taxes like their competitors. House Bill 1810 would require online hosting platforms that facilitate the booking of overnight lodging, such as Airbnb and HomeAway, to register with the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. The registration would allow counties and state government to better collect the hotel occupancy taxes from patrons, and hosting platforms would not be able to facilitate the booking of lodging until they are registered. The bill does not create any new taxes; rather, it would ensure the payment and facilitate the collection of the local county hotel room tax from patrons, which is used to promote local tourism. The measure simply levels the playing field to ensure hosting platforms remit the same taxes as bed and breakfasts and hotels. The bill now goes to the full House for consideration.

