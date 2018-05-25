Paying Tribute To A Fallen Maryland Police Officer

JOPPA, MD (AP) – Rows of police officers lined up outside a Maryland church before filing in for the funeral of Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio. Some attendees bore flags as they honored the slain officer this morning. The governor of Maryland, the Baltimore County police chief, and Caprio’s mother spoke at her funeral held at Mountain Christian Church in Joppa. Caprio was run over by a Jeep while investigating a burglary Monday at a house in Perry Hall. Four teenagers are charged with murder. Caprio will be buried at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium.

Related