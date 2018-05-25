Tougher Penalties For Domestic Violence Before Children

HARRISBURG – Domestic abusers who commit acts of violence in front of children would face tougher penalties under a bill approved by the PA Senate. Senate Bill 1092 provides for a sentence enhancement within the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing’s guidelines for simple and aggravated assault in domestic violence cases. Studies suggest that half of domestic violence crimes were committed in the presence of at least one child. The short-term impact on children can include increased anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, aggression, difficulty concentrating, social isolation, and lack of empathy. Under the measure, sentences would vary based on the severity and circumstances of the crime. The bill now goes to the state House for consideration.

Related