Police Identify Man Missing In Maryland Flood

ELLICOTT CITY, MD (AP) – A Maryland official says one person is missing in flash flooding that struck historic Ellicott City. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman says a man was reported missing to police about 12:30 a.m. today. He hasn’t been seen since about 5:20 p.m. Sunday, when brown water was raging down Main Street. Howard County Police identified him as 39-year-old Eddison Hermond of Severn. Hermond is an active member of the Army National Guard. Emergency workers are making every effort to locate him. Kittleman said the other priority is to assess the condition of buildings, which contain shops, restaurants, and homes. The area remains blocked off, even to residents and business owners. Kittleman says he considers the damage worse than the flooding two summers ago that claimed two lives. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also toured the area and promised “every bit of assistance we possibly can” to Ellicott City. Says Hogan: “They say this is a once every 1,000-year flood and we’ve had two of them in two years.”

