Cleanup & Searching In Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, MD (AP) – Business owners in Ellicott City, Maryland, say they are determined to rebuild and pull together as a community again after the second terrible flood in less than two years. Floodwaters have receded, revealing mud, crumpled cars, and splintered building facades in the town’s quaint historic district. Locals are facing yet another massive cleanup and potentially daunting economic losses like those suffered in the 2016 flooding disaster that claimed two lives. One person reported missing is a U.S. Air Force veteran, as well as a current member of the Maryland Army National Guard. Emergency workers are searching for 39-year-old Eddison Hermond of Severn. He was trying to help a woman rescue her cat amid the rising waters when witnesses saw Hermond go under the water Sunday night. Lt. Col. Charles Kohler, a spokesman for the guard, says Hermond is a sergeant assigned to the training department at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown. He says Hermond spent over 10 years on active duty in the Air Force. After a break in military service, he joined the Maryland National Guard in 2009. Kohler says the thoughts and prayers of his fellow guard members are with Hermond and his family.



