DNA Match Leads To Arrest

EPHRATA – It took a couple years, but police finally got their man. Ephrata Police detectives have been investigating strong arm robberies that occurred at the Turkey Hill in the 3500 of Rothsville Road in Ephrata Township. Three early morning robberies in 2016 and one in 2017 had a male robber demand cash and cigarettes from the store clerk. At the scene of the March 1, 2017 robbery, an Ephrata Police evidence technician followed muddy shoe prints from the scene and found a blue knit hat in a grassy area near the scene. The hat was submitted to the PA State Police Laboratory for DNA analysis. A break in the robbery case came this year when detectives received information of a positive DNA match. Detectives interviewed the suspect, 23-year-old Dale Kreider of Ephrata. Kreider admitted to all four robberies. Kreider, who is incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges, was charged with three counts of robbery and one count of criminal attempt at robbery.

