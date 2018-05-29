Harrisburg Police Seek Help In Homicide Case

HARRISBURG – Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying several men who may have witnessed the homicide of a woman who was shot and killed at the 76 Gas Station at North 7th and Maclay Streets in Harrisburg at around 2:30 a.m. last Friday. Police identified the woman as 51-year-old Donna Warren of Harrisburg. Witnesses told police they heard men arguing in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. Officials believe Warren may have not been an intended victim. Authorities released surveillance photos of seven men and are seeking their identities. Their pictures can be seen below. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Licata at 717-255-3189. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Dauphin County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the incident.

