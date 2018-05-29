Information Sought In Ephrata Hit & Run

EPHRATA – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a hit and run accident in Ephrata. Officers responded last Saturday around 11:30 p.m. to a three vehicle accident in the 800 block of E. Main Street involving two vehicles and a motorcycle. A westbound vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Raftovich of Ephrata collided with a motorcycle carrying two riders. The motorcycle, after being struck, lost control and drove into the oncoming eastbound lane where it struck an eastbound vehicle driven by 32-year-old Sheila Saez of Allentown. When police arrived, they discovered the motorcycle riders, a male driver and his female passenger, left the scene on foot, leaving the motorcycle behind. Police have not been able to determine who the riders were. Based on the crash scene, the two motorcycle riders may have sustained injury. Ephrata Police are asking if anyone witnessed the crash or has information regarding the two motorcycle riders to contact Off. Scott Martin at 717-738-9200, ext. 258.

Related