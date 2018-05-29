No Panic Yet As PA Budget Deadline Gets Closer

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are headed into the final month before the state budget deadline, but stable tax revenues are making their choices a bit easier than in recent years. A governor’s race and looming legislative elections may also have a lot to do with the subdued tone. There aren’t any major new initiatives being pushed by Republican leaders or Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf. Wolf has called for a $33 billion spending plan that would be a 3% increase, including more money for education and services at home for the elderly and disabled. Lawmakers say there’s broad support for providing more money for school safety, although the form that’ll take hasn’t been ironed out. The state budget is due June 30.

