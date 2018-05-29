PA Budget Appears On Target For On Time Passage

HARRISBURG – An area lawmaker says state budget talks seem to be going well this year. Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler said budget talks are on track and should be done on or before the end of June. He said looking at revenues coming into the state, they expect to end the budget year with between $50 million to $100 million in additional revenues with plans to put those funds in the state’s Rainy Day Fund for next year’s budget. He added that looking forward, our state costs should start to moderate and then in some cases decrease, so that should put the state on a good trajectory for this year and hopefully, for next year as well.

