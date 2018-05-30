4 Baltimore Teens Indicted In Killing Of Police Officer

Posted on by GregBarton

BALTIMORE (AP) – A grand jury has indicted four Baltimore teenagers accused of killing a Maryland police officer. The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s office announced today that the indictments are made up of first-degree murder and burglary charges. Baltimore County officer Amy Caprio died earlier this month while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Police accused 16-year-old Dawnta Harris of running over her in a stolen Jeep. Also facing murder charges are his three alleged accomplices. They were allegedly committing a burglary when Caprio was run down. In Maryland, if someone is killed during a burglary, accomplices can be found guilty of murder along with the killer.

