A Day To Honor First Responders

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation designating Sept. 27 of each year as “First Responders Day” in Pennsylvania. The measure, House Bill 760, is sponsored by Berks County Rep. David Maloney because he is a strong believer in volunteerism and a community of neighbors who look out for each other. Pennsylvanians depend on volunteers for fire protection and EMS services. 97% of all fire services in Pennsylvania are staffed by volunteers. About 150,000 first responders perform these crucial services in Pennsylvania and 30,000 sworn police officers protect lives and property, detect and prevent crimes, and uphold the law and ensure justice. According to FEMA, 38 firefighters have been killed in the line of duty in 2018 and seven EMTs/firefighter-paramedics have been killed. The Officer Down Memorial Page is up to 60 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2018.

Related