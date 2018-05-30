Chesapeake Bay Improving, But Challenges Remain

NORFOLK (AP) – The health of America’s largest estuary is improving, but huge challenges remain. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation released a mid-point assessment of a federal plan to curb pollution flowing into the watershed by 2025. States are required to cut phosphorous, nitrogen, and sediment from treated wastewater as well as runoff from farms and cities. The good news in today’s report is that the bay’s oxygen dead zone is shrinking. Underwater grasses and oysters are making a coming back. Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia have reduced pollution coming from sewage treatment plants. But the foundation asserts they’re not doing enough to tackle the pollution running off farms, and says Pennsylvania is particularly falling short.

Related