Help In Deciding Child Care In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA House Children and Youth Committee advanced legislation which would help parents with the decision of which child care to send their children. House Bill 1742 would require all state-licensed child care centers to post their Keystone STARS rating in a prominent location, on their websites, and in informational enrollment materials. The Keystone STARS program, operated by the state Office of Child Development and Early Learning, sets quality requirements for early childhood educators based on a four-star rating system. All licensed child care centers that meet the state’s health and safety requirements are required to be part of the Keystone STARS system. The standards address staff qualifications and professional development, early learning programs, partnerships with family and the community, and leadership and management. Lawmakers hope the new display requirements will encourage low-rated child care centers to improve. The bill now moves to the full House for consideration.

