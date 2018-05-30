Protection For Critical Infrastructure Facilities In PA

HARRISBURG – Legislation proposed by Sen. Mike Regan of Cumberland and York Counties that increases the penalties for trespassing on critical infrastructure facilities in the Commonwealth has passed the state Senate. Senate Bill 652 closes a gap in current law to differentiate between trespassing on everyday property or buildings and trespassing on critical infrastructure facilities. Some the facilities included in the legislation includes natural gas distribution facilities and compressor stations, above ground pipelines, electric power generating facilities, water intake structures and treatment facilities, freight and transport facilities, wireless and telephone infrastructure, and steel making facilities. Regan added Pennsylvanians rely on these facilities and halting operations would greatly impact them. The bill makes trespassing on a critical infrastructure facility a third degree felony and doing damage or inhibiting business a second degree felony. Each would carry a maximum one year jail term and a minimum $5000 fine. Senate Bill 652 now goes to the House for consideration.

Related