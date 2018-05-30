Searchers Find Body Of Missing Maryland Man

ELLICOTT CITY, MD (AP) – A body found in the Patapsco River has been identified as 39-year-old Eddison Hermond, the sole person reported missing in destructive flash flooding in Ellicott City, Maryland. The Howard County Police issued the confirmation shortly after they announced Tuesday that searchers scouring the river had found a man’s body. Police in Howard County said they received a report at 12:30 a.m. Monday that Hermond of Severn was missing. At that point, he had not been seen since about 5:20 p.m. Sunday, when flooding from a massive rainstorm ripped down Main Street. Hermond was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a sergeant in the Maryland Army National Guard.

