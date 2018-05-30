Wagner Floats 67 County Debate Tour, But Wolf Isn’t Biting

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Wagner wants Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf to join him in a town hall-format appearance in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties before the November election, although Wolf’s campaign is dismissing it as a “political gimmick.” Wagner’s campaign floated the idea Tuesday, saying it would allow the candidates to break away from rehearsed campaign-trail answers. Wolf’s campaign says the governor is already traveling around the state meeting with people. They also cited criticism of Wagner for rejecting invitations to forums during the three-way GOP primary campaign, although Wagner participated in at least nine televised forums and debates. Wagner’s campaign counters that Wolf thinks he doesn’t have to defend his record to voters. Wolf is seeking a second four-year term. The campaigns otherwise haven’t discussed a debate schedule.

Related