YORK – The body of an adult male was found Wednesday night around 8 p.m. near Good Time Ice and the Heritage Rail Trail in the area of Manor Street and W. Church Avenue in York. The York County Coroner’s Office believes the body may have been there for a few days. York Police responded to the scene and are investigating. No foul play is suspected. The cause and manner of death is pending. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released pending notification of family members.

