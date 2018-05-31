Criminal Restitution Proposed For Non-Profits/Governments

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved a bill stating that government entities, religious groups, and nonprofits are eligible to collect restitution from convicted thieves. Senate Bill 897 closes a legal loophole opened when the PA Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that the state’s Crime Victims Act defines a victim as an “individual” who endured “physical or mental injury, death or the loss of earnings” — and that the definition did not apply to institutions. Sen. Lisa Boscola of Lehigh & Northampton Counties argued that the people behind the institutions were the flesh-and-blood victims the law was designed to help. She said she was spurred to action by a Northampton County case. Senate Bill 897 now goes before the state House.

Related