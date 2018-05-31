Judge Imposes New Penalty Against Former PA House Speaker

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Dauphin County judge is reinstating a $1 million penalty against former PA House Speaker John Perzel after the state’s highest court threw it out as part of a 2012 corruption sentence. The judge imposed the penalty under a law that targets state official’s pensions convicted of committing crimes on the job. Perzel’s lawyer says he’ll appeal. The PA Supreme Court last year rejected Judge Richard Lewis’s 2012 restitution order because, under criminal codes, the state can’t be considered a victim. Perzel, a Philadelphia Republican who was once among the state’s most powerful politicians, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, conflict of interest, and theft. Perzel served nearly two years in prison and was released in 2014.

Related