PA’s Attorney General Sues The EPA

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro, together with a coalition of seven other Attorneys General, sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over its failure to implement and enforce a critical federal rule regulating methane emissions from landfills. There are 44 landfills in Pennsylvania. The rule – known as the 2016 Emission Guidelines and Compliance Times for Municipal Solid Waste Landfills – reduces landfill emissions of methane, volatile organic compounds, hazardous air pollutants and carbon dioxide. It went into effect on October 28, 2016 — but the EPA has not implemented or enforced it. Attorney General Shapiro said, “Methane is one of the most dangerous greenhouse gases. I filed this suit to ensure the EPA does its job – mandated by Congress and the Clean Air Act — to limit this major contributor to climate change. The EPA and Secretary Pruitt cannot ignore their legal obligations and compromise the health and safety of Pennsylvanians. I won’t allow it.”

