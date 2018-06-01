A Gas Leak Causes Evacuations In Warwick Township

LANCASTER, According to Lancaster Newspapers, evacuations and power outages occurred in Warwick Township this morning due to a gas leak.The leak, which happened around 11 a.m. behind a residence near Newport Road and North Oak Street, reportedly occurred when a contractor digging in a person’s back yard hit a gas line. Residents and businesses in the area were evacuated after the leak was reported. UGI crews, along with Northern Lancaster County Regional Police and Lititz area fire departments, responded to the scene. PPL shut down power to several hundred customers in the area. Bonfield Elementary School in the Warwick School District was without power for about a half hour from 12:30 to 1 p.m. because of the incident, the district tweeted. The student schedule was not affected.

