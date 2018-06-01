Body Found In York Identified

YORK – The York County Coroner’s Office identified a man’s body found Wednesday just before 8 p.m. near Good Time Ice and the Heritage Rail Trail in the area of Manor Street and W. Church Avenue in York. Coroner Pamela Gay says the body is that of 42-year-old Jaymie Heinemann of no known address, but was reportedly living in York County prior to his death. The coroner believes Heinemann’s body may have been there for a few days. No foul play is suspected. The cause and manner of death is pending toxicology tests.

