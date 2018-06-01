Focus On School Safety In The PA Capitol

HARRISBURG –Some Pennsylvania state and federal lawmakers joined with education leaders and law enforcement in the Capitol this morning to discuss state and federal efforts to improve school safety. Sen. Mike Regan of Cumberland & York Counties said every school must customize their security. Regan’s measure that will mandate every school in Pennsylvania to do an assessment in order to bring every school building up to a minimum uniform level of security. Area Congressman Lou Barletta joined Regan and is introducing legislation called the “Protecting Our Kids Act.” It would require the Department of Education and Department of Homeland Security to issue guidelines for school security in the same way as done for federal buildings.

