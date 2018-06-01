Lancaster County D.A. Calls Shooting Justified

LANCASTER – Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman determined a State Police trooper was justified in shooting at an armed fleeing suspect in March in East Cocalico Township. 43-year-old William Long was not wounded by the shots fired by the trooper at about 9:30 p.m. on March 8 on Denver Road. Long instead continued to flee until he finally crashed the stolen vehicle he was driving into a utility pole on Stevens Road, as he turned off West Church Street. Long, then a suspect in numerous burglaries and felony thefts in northern Lancaster County, and who previously made references to being armed, fled police who attempted to pull over his vehicle, initially that evening on Oak Street in Denver Borough.

