Latest On Boyertown School Privacy Case Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features attorney Randall Wenger of the Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center discussing his recent legal presentation before a three judge panel in Philadelphia in the Boyertown Area School District bodily privacy case. Six students have been forced to defend their right to personal privacy against the district’s unwritten policy which mandates that a girl’s right to bodily privacy from members of the opposite sex be dependent upon how a boy identifies his own gender, and vice versa. Even though the three judge panel ruled against the students and upheld the district’s policy, Wenger is hopeful that they will eventually prevail. Hear more about the next step in the Boyertown School District bodily privacy case from attorney Randall Wenger on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC at 2 p.m. on WBYN 1075. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts.

