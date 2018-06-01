Reaction To The Resignation

HARRISBURG – PA Senate leaders reacted to York County Sen. Scott Wagner’s decision to resign his seat. Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman said, “Senator Wagner’s decision to resign and focus fully on the race for governor is laudable. While a member of the Senate, Senator Wagner was a tireless advocate for taxpayers and worked every day to help create jobs. Scott pushed the Senate and all of government to be more accountable. We deeply appreciate his service to the Senate and we know that he will focus on common sense conservative priorities in his campaign and as our next governor.” Wagner announced he will leave his post on Monday. Democrats are critical of Wagner’s decision. York County Democratic Party Chair Chad Baker said, “There is nothing admirable nor selfless about stepping down from his current position. Senator Wagner is leaving the constituents of the 28th without a voice heading in to one of the most crucial times of the legislative year, the budget process. He added, “Wagner is selfishly focusing on his ambition and not the job at hand.”

Related