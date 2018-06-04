Boy On Scooter Killed In Lebanon

LEBANON – Lebanon City Police are investigating a weekend accident that claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy. Police say the boy rode his scooter onto North 12th Street on Saturday around 8:52 p.m. and collided with a vehicle. The vehicle driver stopped and is cooperating with authorities. The Lebanon County Coroner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The identities of the boy and the driver of the vehicle have not been released. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Lebanon City Police at 717-272-2054.

Related