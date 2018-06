HARRISBURG – Lawmakers are back at work in Harrisburg with the state budget and other key issues to address. The PA House and Senate are scheduled to be in working session during the month of June. Outside of the budget, Sen. Mike Regan of Cumberland & York Counties says he expects action on a variety of school safety measures. The lawmaker called school safety a bipartisan issue and that several measures should make it to the governor’s desk later this month.

