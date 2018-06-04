Charges Filed Against Man Wounded By Officer

SPRING GROVE (AP) – A man shot and wounded by a York County police officer outside a bank last week is facing charges. 32-year-old Ryan Smith of Jackson Township is charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct. State Police say Smith sought money at the Santander Bank in Spring Grove Wednesday, but became disorderly after being told he didn’t have an account or proper identification. Police say he was shocked with a stun gun to no effect, then escorted outside by a Southwestern Regional Police officer, but “continued to be non-compliant.” Authorities later reported shots, calling for an ambulance. State Police say no information will be released until prosecutors review the shooting. Smith is recuperating in York Hospital.

