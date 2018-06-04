Drill Struck Lancaster County Gas Line Leading To Evacuation

WARWICK TOWNSHIP – An employee of a fencing contractor was responsible for damage to a gas line Friday in Warwick Township, Lancaster County. The employee of Smucker Fencing of East Earl was operating an auger drill and struck an underground gas line. There was an evacuation order issued by fire authorities and several nearby buildings and dwellings were evacuated displacing between 50 and 100 residents and affecting commercial operations at nearby businesses. Multiple streets were affected and closed and traffic signals on both the East Newport Road and Route 501 travel corridors were affected since electrical service to the area was interrupted due to the risk of explosion. The hazard was mitigated after about 90 minutes by efforts of both utility crews and first responders.

