June Is Final Frontier For PA Redistricting Bill

HARRISBURG (AP) – An issue that had little oxygen keeping it alive could absorb Pennsylvania’s Capitol during June’s days of budget-making. Some top GOP lawmakers are joining the effort to overhaul how Pennsylvania draws its legislative and U.S. House district boundaries after the state’s highest court dealt Republicans a loss in a congressional gerrymandering case. For years, a handful of lawmakers – primarily Democrats – and advocacy groups pushed to create an independent citizen commission, in theory to depoliticize the process. But if no bill passes in the coming weeks, it becomes impossible to amend the state constitution before 2022, when every state must redraw districts. Lebanon County Sen. Mike Folmer says he’s not thinking that far ahead and just wants to get a bill through the Legislature by July 6.

