Woman Gets State Prison In Crash That Killed Firefighter

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Harrisburg woman has been sentenced to five to 12 years in state prison in a crash that killed a firefighter who was rushing to a fatal hoverboard fire. 19 –year-old Khanyae Kendall was sentenced in Dauphin County Court in the March 2017 crash that killed 45-year-old Harrisburg firefighter, Lt. Denny DeVoe. Prosecutors alleged that Kendall was high on PCP in a vehicle reported stolen that ran a stop sign and hit the car driven by the father of four in Harrisburg. DeVoe had just attended the funeral of a retired firefighter and was on the way to a fire that claimed the lives of a 10-year-old girl and a 2-year-old little girl. Kendall was convicted in February of vehicular homicide and homicide by vehicle while under the influence.

LT. DENNIS DEVOE
KHANYAE KENDALL

Disabled persons requiring assistance with the Public File should contact: Lisa Davis at 717-284-4123.

©2018 WDAC 94.5. All Rights Reserved. Website Designed and Developed by Jonathan Ober