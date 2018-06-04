Woman Gets State Prison In Crash That Killed Firefighter

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Harrisburg woman has been sentenced to five to 12 years in state prison in a crash that killed a firefighter who was rushing to a fatal hoverboard fire. 19 –year-old Khanyae Kendall was sentenced in Dauphin County Court in the March 2017 crash that killed 45-year-old Harrisburg firefighter, Lt. Denny DeVoe. Prosecutors alleged that Kendall was high on PCP in a vehicle reported stolen that ran a stop sign and hit the car driven by the father of four in Harrisburg. DeVoe had just attended the funeral of a retired firefighter and was on the way to a fire that claimed the lives of a 10-year-old girl and a 2-year-old little girl. Kendall was convicted in February of vehicular homicide and homicide by vehicle while under the influence.

