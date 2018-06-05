Area Woman Pays Restitution To Turnpike For Missed Tolls

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURG (AP) – Prosecutors say a Lancaster County woman who failed to pay turnpike tolls on over 1,600 trips during a five-year period has paid restitution. 45-year-old Lori Yearick of Mount Joy Township owed nearly $92,000 in tolls and fees to the turnpike commission when she was arrested. The commission accepted about $10,000 in restitution based on Yearick’s trips between Harrisburg East and Mechanicsburg interchanges. Dauphin County prosecutors say Yearick will face a theft of services charge next month.

 

 

Disabled persons requiring assistance with the Public File should contact: Lisa Davis at 717-284-4123.

©2018 WDAC 94.5. All Rights Reserved. Website Designed and Developed by Jonathan Ober