Area Woman Pays Restitution To Turnpike For Missed Tolls

HARRISBURG (AP) – Prosecutors say a Lancaster County woman who failed to pay turnpike tolls on over 1,600 trips during a five-year period has paid restitution. 45-year-old Lori Yearick of Mount Joy Township owed nearly $92,000 in tolls and fees to the turnpike commission when she was arrested. The commission accepted about $10,000 in restitution based on Yearick’s trips between Harrisburg East and Mechanicsburg interchanges. Dauphin County prosecutors say Yearick will face a theft of services charge next month.

