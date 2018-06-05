Lawsuit Looms Over PA Budget Negotiations

HARRISBURG – For two straight years, Gov. Tom Wolf and the General Assembly have violated Pennsylvania’s constitution by enacting unbalanced state budgets. Now, with budget season in full swing, pending court review of their actions should warn them away from ignoring the law again this year. A lawsuit, filed in September 2017 by Commonwealth Partners President and CEO Matthew Brouillette, Beaver County Rep. Jim Christiana, and Harrisburg-area small businessman Ben Lewis, asks the court to enforce the state constitution’s mandate that spending not exceed revenues. Oral argument before the Commonwealth Court has been tentatively scheduled for this fall. Brouillette said, “Our constitutional balanced budget requirement is abundantly clear yet, Gov. Wolf and many of our elected officials appear to believe following the law is optional.” In addition to Wolf and the General Assembly, the lawsuit names Auditor General Eugene DePasquale and Treasurer Joe Torsella as defendants for enabling deficit spending and unconstitutionally loaning monies to the General Fund. In December, the Commonwealth Court rejected attempts by the governor, treasurer, auditor general, and Senators Jake Corman and Joe Scarnati to have the case dismissed.

