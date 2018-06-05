Lebanon County School Bus Crash Sends 3 To Hospital

Posted on by GregBarton

LEBANON (AP) – Three children were taken to the hospital after a small school bus was knocked on its side during a traffic accident near Lebanon. South Lebanon Township Police Officer Dave Troxell said a police officer was nearby doing an enforcement operation on people running the stop sign at the intersection of Birch Road and Metro Drive where the accident occurred Monday afternoon. He says a pickup truck hauling a piece of construction equipment collided with the bus, rolling the bus on its side. The three children on the bus were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Troxell says it did not appear that they had serious injuries.

