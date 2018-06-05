Local Energy Company Abruptly Closes

MANHEIM (AP) – A family-owned energy firm has abruptly shut down, leaving about 250 workers out of a job after the brief disappearance of the company’s CEO and a potential fraud involving tens of millions of dollars. Manheim-based Worley & Obetz closed its doors Monday after 72 years in the residential heating oil, propane, and HVAC business. At least three local banks have told the Securities and Exchange Commission they will suffer multimillion-dollar losses over allegedly fraudulent activity tied to a loan to the company. A restructuring plan to keep Worley & Obetz afloat was rejected. The company’s long-time CEO Jeff Lyons was reported missing May 15, but was found days later and fired. A voicemail message seeking comment from him wasn’t returned. The FBI is investigating. So far, no one has been charged.

