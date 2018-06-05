Man Admits Not Properly Securing Dog That Mauled Children

LANCASTER – A man pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court to not properly securing his dog last year when the animal attacked two children and their mother on Lafayette Street in Lancaster. 42-year-old Luis Colon-Colon pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors and three summary charges regarding the June 19, 2017 attack. The two children, then ages 2 and 5, sustained bites to their faces and bodies, and are still receiving medical treatment for injuries. The mother also was bitten. Colon-Colon was sentenced to seven years probation, $600 in fines and court costs, $54,641 in restitution, and a ban from having a dog as a pet during the probation period.

Related