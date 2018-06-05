PA Official Declines To Set Special Election

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor is opting against holding a special election that would have briefly filled the state Senate seat vacated by Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Wagner’s resignation. Lt. Gov. Mike Stack announced today he wants to avoid the cost to hold an election fairly close to the upcoming November General Election. Stack says a stand-alone contest would be too expensive, and holding a special election on Nov. 6 would be “redundant and confusing to voters.” Wagner resigned Monday from representing a York County district as he heads into the final five months of a race to unseat Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Related