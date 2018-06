WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP – Emergency responders were dispatched yesterday to the Route 30 bridge after multiple reports were received that a man jumped into the Susquehanna River from the bridge. An abandoned vehicle was located on the bridge in the area where the subject was reported to have jumped. Police were assisted by river rescue from both Lancaster and York Counties. Authorities did find the subject, who suffered minor injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Related