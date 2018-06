PEACH BOTTOM/ MIDDLETOWN – Some area nuclear power plants will be conducting siren tests. The Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station will conduct a coordinated two-state, five-county siren test tomorrow around 1 p.m. Three Mile Island will test its five county emergency warning siren system this week on Thursday around 12:15 p.m. The sirens are used to alert people to tune to an Emergency Alert System television or radio station for information in case of an emergency.

