Wagner Bids Farewell To PA Senate To Run For Governor

HARRISBURG – Scott Wagner bid farewell to the PA Senate after four years to concentrate on his Republican campaign for governor. Wagner told the chamber’s members in a Monday farewell speech that he had gone to the Senate to change the culture, and vowed to work with senators to fix the state’s problems if elected. Wagner won the GOP’s nomination last month to challenge Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf’s re-election bid in November. Wagner’s victory capped a personal spending spree by the waste-hauling York County businessman that had helped make him the GOP’s endorsed candidate for governor.

