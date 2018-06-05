Weekend Voting Measures Proposed

HARRISBURG – Legislation to change Election Day nationwide and statewide is being proposed. State Rep. Kevin Boyle of Philadelphia & Montgomery Counties said his measure would establish Saturdays and Sundays in November as voting days for the general election in Pennsylvania. Philadelphia area Congressman Brendan Boyle announced companion legislation to officially change Election Day to the weekend after the first Friday in November in order to increase voting accessibility, engagement, and turnout. Rep. Kevin Boyle said the federal change would need to be approved first in order for his statewide measure to go into effect. Elections in the United States have been held on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November dating back to 1845. The practice was established to allow farmers sufficient time to get to their county seat to vote without interfering with Sunday services or market day Wednesday. The legislation has been introduced at the federal level as H.R. 1094. Legislation will be introduced at the state level in the upcoming weeks.

