York County Worker Killed By Falling Tree

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP – Authorities say a York County man working with a tree care company was killed when a tree fell on him at a home in the 1000 block of Twin Lakes Road in Warrington Township. The York County Coroner’s Office says Jason Covert-Kohler was working with other company employees when the accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The 35-year-old Dover man was taken to York Hospital, but died there a short time later. Authorities say Covert-Kohler died from blunt force head and neck trauma. His death has been ruled an accident. No other injuries were reported, but authorities say it’s not yet known what caused the accident. State Police are investigating. The incident was reported to OSHA.

