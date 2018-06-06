Advocates Rally To Protect Child Victims Of Human Trafficking

HARRISBURG – Advocates and state lawmakers rallied at the state Capitol for passage of a bill to protect child victims of human trafficking from criminal prosecution. Senate Bill 544, known as the Safe Harbor Bill, passed the PA Senate in April 2017 and was approved yesterday by the House Judiciary Committee. Chester County Sen. Andy Dinniman is a co-sponsor of the legislation. He says we need to stand up for our children who are being exploited. Human trafficking is the largest illegal business in the world and is a problem here in Pennsylvania. Over 100,000 children are commercially exploited in the United States each year. Over 273 human trafficking cases have been reported in Pennsylvania since 2016. At least 34 states have already passed a Safe Harbor law. The bill is now before the state House.

